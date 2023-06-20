Pro’s Pointer #8

Johnnie Candle
Johnnie Candle(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a technique used mostly for bass fishing but in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame honoree Johnnie Candle shows us multiple ways to make the drop shot rig. It’s something to try when you’re chasing walleyes.

“The next time you’re out jig fishing and it just isn’t getting the job done maybe it’s time to try a drop shot. What exactly is a drop shot rig? It’s nothing more than placing the weight at the end of your line below your hook rather than between your hook and your fishing rod,” said Candle.

“There are several types of sinkers that we can use when rigging a drop shot. The first is an actual drop shot sinker. These have a swivel and a clip that is attached to the end of your line, and it’s designed to slip off of your line if and when you get snagged,” Candle said.

“The other choice is the traditional bell sinker, now, the problem with this is once it’s tied on the end of your line it’s there to stay until you break it off. I prefer a simpler method and that is using a few split shots. The split shot allows me to adjust my weight just by adding or removing a sinker. They’ll slide off of the end if I get snagged and it allows me to adjust the distance I’m fishing from the bottom just by sliding the sinkers up and down the line so the next time you’re out there and things are not going quite the right way maybe you can get the drop on ‘em. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer,” Candle said.

Next week, Johnnie is talking about an excellent way to present live bait, a slip bobber.

