ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state

A image of the floating object in the sky
A image of the floating object in the sky(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans Sunday spotted an unusual sight in the evening sky.

A Bismarck resident first confirmed spotting a bright, circular object floating above Bismarck just after 6 p.m.

Your News Leader confirmed with National Weather Service in Bismarck it is not one of its balloons.

FlightAware, a flight tracker website, reports the object is a part of “Project Loon,” which was a company that provided rural internet using balloons.

Facebook commenters have posted about a sighting in Minot as recently as Monday night around 8 p.m.

The commenters are speculating it could be linked to the Chinese spy balloon incident, which was first spotted over Montana in February.

However, these speculations have not been confirmed.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

