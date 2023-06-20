Minot Human Relations Committee is reenacted

Vote to revive the HR committee
Vote to revive the HR committee(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The human relations committee has officially been revived with a unanimous vote from the Minot City Council Monday.

Alderwomen Lisa Olson and Carrie Evans will co-chair the committee.

The council members will decide who will be in the group.

The issue drew strong opinions for and against, and had been tabled multiple times before Monday’s vote.

Councilmembers said the committee will help provide a safe space to address issues affecting various groups in the community.

Your News Leader will have more on the committee later this week.

