MHA purchase of Enbridge pipeline draws praise, criticism

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation recently announced a multi-million-dollar purchase of a pipeline from Enbridge.

It’s been heralded as the latest economic boom for the tribe, but some tribal members aren’t convinced.

Your News Leader breaks down the purchase and the response.

Earlier this month, the MHA tribal council approached Enbridge with interest in an abandoned pipeline.

The $5 million line travels more than 30 miles from the Plaza/Wabek fields to Enbridge’s terminal in Stanley.

Chairman Mark Fox praised the move.

“That’s how we build new schools, that’s how we build roads, that’s how we provide insurance to 7,000 of our members that never had health insurance before. That’s how we have drug treatment programs, that’s why we’re making a difference, saving lives,” said Fox.

It’s the latest of a series of major purchases by the tribe. In April of 2021, the MHA nation broke ground on a greenhouse project.

In the past couple of years, the tribe has made multiple land purchases in Las Vegas.

But some tribal members such as Katherine Young Bear said they’re concerned on whether there will be a return on investment.

“We put you in this position now, so this is what our needs are. This is what we’d like to see. They don’t come back to us. Any decision since this oil has gotten here, has never ever come back to the people and say, What do you want? What do you need,” said Young Bear.

Fox said there are always those who will remain opposed to the council’s decisions, but he maintains they are positive investments.

A spokesperson for Enbridge said it’s a big boost for the tribe.

“For MHA, this is a big deal and I think it’s going to create additional profit streams for them going forward which will enable MHA nation to do a lot of other great things for their community,” said Mike Fernandez, Senior Vice President at Enbridge.

The line can transport 15,000 barrels per day.

Fernandez said the line should be operating within a year.

