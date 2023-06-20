McHenry County missing person

McHenry County missing woman
McHenry County missing woman(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Authorities in McHenry County are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Charlotte Marie Becker was last heard from Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. and was last seen in Velva.

Becker is 51 years old, 5′4″ and 180 lbs. with dark-blonde to brown colored hair.

If you know her whereabouts you should contact your local police.

