McHenry County missing person

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Authorities in McHenry County are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Charlotte Marie Becker was last heard from Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. and was last seen in Velva.

Becker is 51 years old, 5′4″ and 180 lbs. with dark-blonde to brown colored hair.

If you know her whereabouts you should contact your local police.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.