Influencer from Minot helping others achieve fitness goals

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – If running more than a dozen miles with 30 obstacles in-between was a light, breezy walk in the park, more people would probably sign up.

Your News Leader follows a man’s fitness journey that led to his becoming a fitness influencer.

Nelbert Castillo said he’s more of a lifestyle motivator and is known to 140,000+ followers as “Minotpanda701″ on Instagram.

His friend, Joon Lee, said they met on a plane about two years ago before Nelbert’s physical transformation.

“I think he’s very happy with the results that he’s attained, and it seems like he’s really been working hard towards this,” said Lee.

When Castillo came to the decision to lose weight, he began with walks around the block. He said his friends were his support group that check in on his progress. Castillo said that’s why he started posting to update friends and hold himself accountable.

“This week I lost 10 lbs. This week I lost 15. Oh, this week I gained another 10. It was just back and forth,” said Castillo.

Eventually, others outside the group friend became interested in his progress. He took up running. Lindsay Hose, owner of Run with Heart and Sole said Castillo has become a regular.

“He’s probably ran at least 10 events with us,” said Hose.

As he chased towards his quantified goals, he said it became less and less about the weight itself.

“It’s the challenge of wanting to see what I can do. I know my limit. I know I’m not going to try to die of off the side of a mountain. You’ll never know what you’re capable of if you don’t try,” said Castillo.

He said his old self would have been shocked at what he’s able to do now. Now he helps others try to redesign their lifestyle.

Castillo said his diet still consists of his favorite carbs, but it’s usually once or twice a week.

