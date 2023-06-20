Historic house in Mandan draws nationwide connections

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - If walls could talk, one historic Mandan home would have a lot to say.

This tan stucco house is around 93 years old and Theresa Shepherd Grimm’s family is the third to move in. This led her to connect with all the people who lived before.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the house. I think it’s the people from the stories I’ve heard from everyone that’s contacted me. The Wirtz’s were great people; they were, you know, kind of leaders or people who took initiative,” said Grimm.

She is a history buff and wanted to learn more, so she went to Facebook to connect with the inhabitants of the past, and to her surprise she had many visitors.

“I went to the door and this man standing there, and I was like, ‘Oh, come on in?’ and he said, ‘But you don’t even know who I am.’ And I said ‘Oh, I’m sorry. Well, who are you?’ and he introduced himself as Mr. Ralph and he used to live next door to the south of us,” said Grimm.

She now has hundreds of photos that document events like the flood of ‘43 and snowstorms. The house was also unusual because it had an in-ground swimming pool, which is rare for the forties.

“All the kids used to come here,” said Grimm.

The pool is a fond memory for many, and so is the spice cupboard that holds graduation dates. These are things people remember and ask her about from all over the country.

“Little Mandan, North Dakota from all over the continental United States. It’s an… it’s just been fantastic. So if you have a question or just a curiosity about your house, throw it up on Facebook. You never know who might know things, know people or have pictures that you would want to see,” said Grimm.

Her house search has blown up bigger than she would ever have imagined thanks to social media.

Grimm is still connecting with people about the neighborhood and the history of her house.

