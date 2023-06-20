First Juneteenth celebration held in Bismarck Kiwanis Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To celebrate the federal holiday Juneteenth residents of Bismarck and Mandan came together for food, music, dancing, and speakers.

It’s the first celebration that’s been held in Bismarck and the event coordinator hopes it’s the first of many. They saw other celebrations around the state and decided to put one together.

“Celebrating this day is just us acknowledging seeing the change in the community, and how this change can be used to create good. As I said it was time for us to have this because we just have to enjoy the diversity we have,” said event coordinator Geraldine Ambe.

The holiday commemorates the ending of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The event ran from five to seven.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.