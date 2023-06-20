Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say a man once believed to be a safety risk to officers and the public is off the streets.

On June 19, an arrest warrant was executed at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and 8th Street NE in rural Carrington.

Kristopher Abshere, 33, of Carrington was apprehended on an arrest warrant for the allegation of Gross Sexual Imposition from the Foster County State’s Attorney Office. The alleged crime is a AA Felony as the victim was under the age of 15.

The Carrington Police Department and Foster County Sheriff’s Office requested the high risk apprehension as part of a multijurisdictional operation with the assistance of the James Valley Special Operations Team, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol due to the circumstances of the case.

Court documents obtained by Valley News Live detail a relationship Abshere allegedly had with a teen girl. Evidence from social media accounts and text messages between Abshere and the girl indicate sexual contact happened multiple times in 2022 when she was 14 and he was 32-years-old.

Investigators say the victim’s father received a text message from Abshere in June 2023 acknowledging the age difference and professing his love for the girl. The message says in part: “I’d like to apologize for everything going on and what it’s ben putting you all through... I know I don’t deserve to have anything to do with your daughter but please I beg you to hear what I have to say with an open mind.”

Court documents also note that at one time the victim told Abshere to get his gun out of the house. Investigators say Abshere is a convicted felon out of Oregon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, therefore making him armed and dangerous.

Abshere was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center and held on the warrant awaiting formal charges.

