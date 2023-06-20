Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in "grave or immediate danger."
(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

