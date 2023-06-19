Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the Lesser Antilles by Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the Lesser Antilles by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) at 5 p.m. Monday as it moved west across the Atlantic at 21 mph (33 kph). Forecasters expect it to strengthen over the next two days, reaching Category 1 hurricane strength of 74 mph (120 kph) by Wednesday night. Because of wind shear, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm.

Bret is “is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves,” the center said.

There is a possibility the storm could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.

‘Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place,” the center said.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first storm of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month. It petered out after two days, never threatening landfall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells looking at her grandmother’s portrait at the ND...
Peggy Lee’s granddaughter visits Bismarck to see the late singer’s portrait
Worker rescued from Bowbells water tower
Worker rescued from Bowbells water tower
Sampling paddlefish
Sampling and tagging more than 10,000 paddlefish along the Missouri River south of the Garrison Dam
On-air team
Saying goodbye to Hope Sisk
Motorcycle crash
Crash in Williston leaves 20-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries

Latest News

Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Grilling at the Juneteenth celebration
Minot residents continue Juneteenth tradition
Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo...
Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old