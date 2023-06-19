Salvation Army bringing out red kettles this summer in Minot

A red kettle with a bell
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The red kettles you see around Christmas are making an early return this year in the Magic City.

The Salvation Army is launching a campaign this summer called “Heart to God, Hand to Man” and they need the community’s help.

Leadership at the Salvation Army said they’ve seen donation shortages the past couple of years, especially during their Christmas campaign.

They will have five locations around Minot this summer where volunteers can sign up to help.

All Marketplace Foods locations as well as Cashwise are participating.

All donations support the cost of rent and utilities for families in need, as well as transportation vouchers, and other various expenses.

Among many other needs, The Salvation Army does not want to cut programs or lose staff members due to lack of funding.

“It’s not work for us, we love what we do, we love people, and we love family.  That’s who we are as people. We represent the salvation army you know, because of its mission, because of what it stands for,” said John Woodard, Captain with The Salvation Army in Minot.

Woodard said he and his wife feel that they were called by God to do this.

The campaign begins July 1st and will continue every Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through the end of July.

If you wish to volunteer, call The Salvation Army Office at (701) 838-8925.

