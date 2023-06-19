Raging Rivers now has Mandan’s only designated breastfeeding pod

Mandan’s only designated breastfeeding pod at Raging Rivers
(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers now has the first and only designated breastfeeding pod in Mandan.

Western Plains Public Health spearheaded the project. The organization had help from Mandan Parks and Recreation, Raging Rivers and several other sponsors. The department was looking for way to promote healthy lifestyles and a family friendly place, and that is when one nurse found the right place and idea.

“I drove past Raging Rivers and I thought this is such a fun, family location. It would be nice to support families with feeding their babies and children. The summers can get pretty hot, which is fun. It is also nice to have a space that is cool and quiet so families can take care of their babies,” said Chelsey Trebas with Western Plains Public Health.

The pod cost more than $8,000. The project was delayed over several years because of backordered items due to COVID.

