No injuries reported in Williston house fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department responded to the 6400 block of 2nd Ave. East at 1 a.m. Monday to reports of smoke in a residential structure.

All members of the household were alerted by a smoke alarm and evacuated. First responders arrived on scene and fully extinguished the fire located in the basement.

The fire was determined to be an accidental electrical fire. No injuries were reported.

