Minot residents continue Juneteenth tradition

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- It’s been two years since Juneteenth became a federal holiday and Minot residents are continuing to celebrate it.

Roy Bennett, worshipful master of Acacia Lodge #12, said this about the fifth or sixth time their organization has been a part of planning at the event.

He said it gets bigger and bigger every year.

“This is something we can do on our own and all come together, so it gives us the opportunity to work with each other; so, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Bennett.

The African American Heritage Council also took part in hosting the event.

Khenedye Fletcher, VP of the council, said everybody is welcome and she’s happy about the turnout so far.

She said it brings awareness to the holiday.

“We get to meet with the community and get people outside of their house, especially in North Dakota. We’ve had this long winter,” said Fletcher.

They have a car show, a rage room, spades, a talent show and vendors at Oak Park.

The event ends Monday evening.

