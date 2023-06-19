Legacy sprinters win national title in 4x100 relay; 2nd national championship this weekend

Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern won the national title in the...
Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern won the national title in the 4x100 relay(KFYR-TV)
By JT Farabow
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT
EUGENE, Ore. (KFYR) - Legacy High School runners Nathan Mathern, Talen Farland, Reece Snow, and Dylan McGlothlin are national champions once again, this time in the 4x100-meter relay.

The group claimed first place in the event at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday with an incredible time of 41.42 seconds.

This group also won the 4x200-meter relay on Friday, making them two-national champions in one weekend.

Previous Coverage: Legacy Sabers relay wins national championship in Oregon

