Jury selection begins in Minot trial

MINOT N.D. (KMOT) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of two people charged in the death of a man last February in Minot.

Prosecutors charged Mathew Anderson with murder, and Regina Goodale with accomplice to murder, in the death of 42-year-old Wade Goodale.

According to court records, Wade Goodale was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an injury to the back of his head and a gunshot wound to his hip. He later died at the hospital.

A third person, Whitney Racine, pleaded out to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder and was ordered to serve 18 months.

Anderson and Regina Goodale are standing trial together.

It’s scheduled for 10 days at the Ward County Courthouse.

