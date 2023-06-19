Crash in Williston leaves 20-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Williston at about 11:30 p.m. Friday left a 20-year-old man from Reserve, Montana with serious injuries.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Alex Diaz from Boise, Idaho was in the process of making a left turn in the SUV when the motorcyclist, Keiran Hernandez, attempted to pass vehicles waiting to turn and struck Diaz’s SUV.

Hernandez was brought to the Williston Medical Center and later transferred to Fargo with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Diaz was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

