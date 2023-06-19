Cargill agrees to pay City of West Fargo back in full after utility billing errors
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After harsh criticism from the public, the City of West Fargo has asked Cargill to pay back the full amount they were underbilled for utilities between 2017 and 2021.
The City has been working to fix the major billing errors, which left the city out more than $1.25 million when some businesses were getting overbilled, underbilled, or not billed at all. Cargill is one of the city’s largest water users; they were underbilled in October of 2017, every month from 2018-2020, and in January of 2021, according to documents from City Commission President Bernie Dardis.
Cargill had originally agreed to pay back $509,000 of the water and sewer bills. In June, Dardis wrote a letter to Cargill asking for them to pay back the full amount that was underbilled.
On June 9, Dardis discussed the matter with Cargill, Inc. leadership, who agreed to pay the remaining underbilled amount. According to a memo from the West Fargo City Commission, Cargill will pay the remaining underbilled amount of $679,401 on or before July 10, 2023, in exchange for a release of any claims relating to the underbilled amount.
The City Commission will vote on the agreement at their regular meeting on Monday, June 19. After the check is received from Cargill and both parties executive the Release of Claims Agreement, the matter will be complete.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.