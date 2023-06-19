Bismarck hair stylist helps kids gain confidence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A good haircut can make all the difference in a kid’s confidence. One Bismarck hair stylist is giving back through her craft and doing free haircuts for Bismarck Public Schools’ indigenous students.

As her clippers cut away inches of hair, Desiree TwoCrow Sams’s craft is helping instill confidence into the kids sitting in her chair. It’s been a calling in her heart to give back and she does it through her art form of cutting hair.

“So just that empowerment and feeling good and for me, it’s we know a lot of times when they start those services, you know, children or young adults will come in and they have their hair in their face and their hands are down and you can just see that I want to see the confidence come to live,” said TwoCrow Sams.

The confidence is apparent when the kids look in the mirror after their transformation.

“I feel just so much better, all this hair out of my face and stuff. I feel much better because it’s just like it’s just added my face and it won’t like tickle me or anything,” said student Trenton Larocque.

The collaboration is between the Bismarck Public Schools Indian Education Program and a hairstylist at Escape of Third Salon.

“To see them walk in, you know, being a little nervous. And then once she does her work and cuts their hair, you can just see that competence that she builds with them by giving them a good haircut,” said Donovan Lambert, BPS culture response coordinator.

It helps bridge the gap between resources and get kids in the chair that might not have had the chance.

“Parents as far as resources, sometimes, you know, have to schedule they have a busy schedule their full-time parents, sometimes they’re single mothers in the area that have to coordinate,” said mother Cheryl Abe.

This is the second week they’ve done it and they will continue it through the month of July. Anyone looking for an appointment can reach out to the Bismarck Public Schools Indian Education Program.

So far she’s done over ten haircuts, but around 48 people are on a list to get their hair done.

