Your News Leader takes on Bisman Triathlon; Josh Askvig takes home the win!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a big day for area race-lovers as swimmers, bikers and runners alike geared up for the Bisman Triathalon.

Your News Leader took on the challenge too. Christa Kiedrowski, Joel Crane and Zach Keenan participated in all three events. Meanwhile, Hope Sisk, Justin Gick and Emmeline Ivy teamed up for a relay.

But, Bismarck’s Josh Askvig was the star of the show and overall winner of the race. Joel Crane came in eighth place overall and won first place in his age division. It seems like he must take after his dad, Van Vechtan Crane, who won second place in his age division.

