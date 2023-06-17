Trooper Jonathan Skalicky named 2022 NDHP Trooper of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Skalicky was recently named the 2022 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA).

Skalicky serves the southeast region, stationed in Valley City as a Traffic Enforcement Trooper. Prior to joining the NDHP, Skalicky served with the Williston, Valley City, and Fargo Police Departments.

Trooper Skalicky graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 1996. He attended the NDHP Academy April 6 - June 24, 2010. He was initially stationed as a Traffic Enforcement Trooper in Cooperstown prior to transferring to a Motor Carrier Enforcement Trooper position in Valley City in September 2011. In December 2013, he was reassigned as a Traffic Enforcement Trooper in Valley City where he continues to serve.

NDMCA’s Trooper of the Year award reflects the trucking industry’s appreciation for enhancing safety for those who depend on the highway for their livelihood. In a letter nominating him for the award, it was noted Trooper Skalicky is a valuable member of the NDHP, “Trooper Skalicky’s work ethic is second to none and his professionalism, hard work, and dedication has resulted in safer, more secure communities where he serves.”

Trooper Skalicky has served the North Dakota Highway Patrol as a weapons instructor; is a recipient of the NDHP Legion of Honor Medal; received the NDHP 10-Year Safe Driving Award; was recognized as a NDHP top ten trooper in Speed enforcement, Right of Way enforcement and Impaired Driving enforcement; received the AM 100 The Flag/Luther Family Ford Salute to Law Enforcement award; is an active volunteer with the Abused Person Outreach Center in Valley City; and been the lead for the ND Torch Run for Special Olympics in the Jamestown and Valley City areas for many years.

Other nominees for the 2022 award were Trooper Grant Lonski, southwest region; Trooper Steve Mayer, southwest region; Trooper Ben Hixson, southeast region; Trooper Miles Rhonemus, southeast region; Trooper Nevon Heisler, northeast region; and Trooper Anthony Hoaby, Motor Carrier Operations

