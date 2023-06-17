Survey shows stressors on teachers’ mental health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A recent survey dedicated to teachers’ mental health showed that educators’ satisfaction with the job is in crisis.

The study was conducted by Merrimack College. Deborah Margolis, dean of the Winston School of Education and Social Policy at the school, said although teachers indicated feeling committed to the students, they would advise their younger selves against entering the field.

She said traditionally, teachers are trained to focus on curriculum and classroom management; however, they want to expand programs that better equip teachers to take care of themselves.

One stressor, she added, includes them going above and beyond requirements of their profession.

“I think many teachers feel like teachers in schools have been asked to step into doing all sorts of work with children and families that used to be handled outside of school,” said Margolis.

This is the second year that the school has done this survey.

Margolis said one difference from last year and this year’s survey is that overall, teachers are feeling more positive.

