South Washington Street to get roundabout and traffic signal in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Washington Street will be getting some major updates next year.

Bismarck City Commission gave the go-ahead for the street to see $15.5 million in upgrades. The two-lane street will soon have three lanes and a roundabout will be placed on the intersection on Burleigh Avenue. That added lane will serve as a left-turn lane. The intersection on Santa Fe will get a traffic signal. There will be an addition of a sidewalk on the east side of the roadway.

“This is an area that if we go another mile south of here we’re into the river. So we know that we are not going to grow South Washington multiple miles south of here with any significant traffic volumes. Which gives us a higher degree of reliability that both the 2045 and even the look ahead past would be satisfied with this traffic,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Construction will start next year in May and is scheduled to end in November.

