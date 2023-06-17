Northwood man killed in ATV crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Grand Forks County was killed in a ATV crash in rural Steele County, Friday evening.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Christopher Johnson, 46, of Northwood was riding an ATV on 16th St NE near the intersection with 134th Ave NE when the ATV began to roll. They say Johnson was thrown from the vehicle and died.

No one else was hurt.

No word on exactly what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
On-air team
Saying goodbye to Hope Sisk
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river
Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries and are asking the public to avoid the...
Williston police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

Latest News

The relay finished in 1:24.74, two full seconds ahead of the second-place team.
Legacy Sabers relay wins national championship in Oregon
FAA investigating near-miss incident at MSP Airport
Midsummer Festival starts Friday in Minot
Dakota Chamber connects faculty, students with free concerts