Northwood man killed in ATV crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Grand Forks County was killed in a ATV crash in rural Steele County, Friday evening.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Christopher Johnson, 46, of Northwood was riding an ATV on 16th St NE near the intersection with 134th Ave NE when the ATV began to roll. They say Johnson was thrown from the vehicle and died.

No one else was hurt.

No word on exactly what caused the crash.

