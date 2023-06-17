McKenzie County Fair underway at new Ag Expo facility

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - County fairs can be the highlight of many people’s summer. For people in McKenzie County, this year’s fair is extra special as it’s in a new location.

Located just south of Watford City, the McKenzie County Ag Expo provides more space than the old fairgrounds. There’s more room for vendors and attractions for people to enjoy.

“I love it,” said Faith Langford of Watford City.

“It’s different and fun,” said Sofee Murray from Keene.

Inside the expo building is where 4-H and FFA groups hold their exhibits and markets. Previously held outside, members said it’s exciting to have air-conditioned space to keep the animals safe from heatstroke.

“I love it here. My steers don’t get angry or hot. It will be a good thing when we figure out how to run it and stuff,” said Paige Delaney, a 4-H member for eight years.

The expo grounds just opened this week, nearly two years after the groundbreaking. Director Chris Kubal said the community reception has been positive so far.

“We’re just getting into our groove now, getting ready to go. The crowds are coming, and the people are loving it out here,” said Kubal.

The old McKenzie County Fairgrounds lasted more than 60 years. Now, Kubal expects this site to hold the fair and many other events for generations to come.

The fair concludes Saturday with more 4-H events, the NRDA Rodeo, and live music until midnight.

