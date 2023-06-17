Legacy Sabers relay wins national championship in Oregon

The relay finished in 1:24.74, two full seconds ahead of the second-place team.
The relay finished in 1:24.74, two full seconds ahead of the second-place team.(Shane Farland)
By Zach Keenan and Jeff Roberts
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KFYR) - Less than one month after claiming second place at the NDHSAA Track and Field State Championship, Bismarck Legacy’s 4x200-meter relay won a national championship Friday.

Legacy seniors Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and junior Nathan Mathern competed under the team name “Central Dakota Resilience” at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore.

The relay finished in 1:24.74, two full seconds ahead of the second-place team.

Friday’s time was also faster than the 1:27.43 mark set at state by the Sabers at the state championship.

Photo courtesy: Shane Farland

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
On-air team
Saying goodbye to Hope Sisk
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river
Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries and are asking the public to avoid the...
Williston police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

Latest News

KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/16/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/16/23
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 6/16/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/15/2023