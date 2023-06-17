Legacy Sabers relay wins national championship in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (KFYR) - Less than one month after claiming second place at the NDHSAA Track and Field State Championship, Bismarck Legacy’s 4x200-meter relay won a national championship Friday.

Legacy seniors Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and junior Nathan Mathern competed under the team name “Central Dakota Resilience” at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore.

The relay finished in 1:24.74, two full seconds ahead of the second-place team.

Friday’s time was also faster than the 1:27.43 mark set at state by the Sabers at the state championship.

Photo courtesy: Shane Farland

