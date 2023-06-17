‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day. (Source: WRDW)
By William Rioux and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A wedding day for a Georgia couple brought joy but also tragedy.

Calvin Riddick and his partner China had a wedding day set in hopes of getting married while China was battling stage 4 cancer.

Riddick said it was love at first sight when the two met about five years ago and they had been through a lot together, including a previous cancer battle.

In 2015, China beat breast cancer, but on Thanksgiving of last year, it came back.

“I bawled and I lost it. I was in denial,” Riddick said.

China went into hospice care but there was one last thing she wanted to do – marry the man she loved.

“She was like, ‘Well before I leave this world, I want to marry you,’” Riddick said. “We wanted to have a real wedding.”

And the couple received overwhelming support from the community to help them with their wedding.

The hospice team got to work on planning and businesses across Augusta stepped up, from handling food to the rings and flowers.

But unfortunately, the couple was unable to take part in the ceremony.

“I was excited and nervous all the way up to the time that I got the phone call,” Riddick said.

Sadly, that phone call was about China. She died in her wedding dress, ready to marry Riddick on the day of their wedding.

“I don’t think she could have been any happier,” he said.

Riddick thanked everyone for their help, especially the assistance his bride-to-be received.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-air team
Saying goodbye to Hope Sisk
Former KFYR reporters along with Jody Kerzman and Henry Blakes
Where are they now? Catching up with some former KFYR reporters
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river
Pro-Life demonstrators
No more employees at ND Pro-Life Org: board doesn’t renew contracts
Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries and are asking the public to avoid the...
Williston police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Republican governors intensify resistance to plan to sell land leases for conservation
At least 15 injured, two with possible life-threatening injuries, following a Baltimore transit...
16 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
(Source: Gray TV)
Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June...
Judge’s ruling awaited in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map