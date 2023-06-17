Hand-made tortillas at Fridas in Dickinson

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
Sometimes they say good food can be found in the most unlikely places.

Inside a Lucky’s gas station in Dickinson, the Fridas Mexican Breakfast team is busy making their Mexican meals that are starting to catch on.

“We’re surprised because it’s in a gas station and not what we expected but we’re very excited to try the food,” said Jeanne Wald, from Missoula.

Owner Mariel Castillo said she chose the location to cater to those on the go looking for a fast-food option.

Castillo is from Mexico and believed her hand-made tortillas would be unique in Dickinson.

“In Mexico, Chihuahua, all the people made the tortillas, and one of the things is, they made it at hand and that is when I thought, maybe this could be a good idea,” said Castillo.

Castillo said she’s proud to be a female business owner. She said she named the restaurant after Mexican painter Frida Kahlo who she believes is a symbol of strength.

“She always kept her head up and think I am strong, and I can do it, so the main thing of Fridas is because I want people to know that this business is run by a woman, and women are powerful,” said Castillo.

Castillo said it wouldn’t be possible without her team and as for the future, well, you may find their burritos outside the gas station.

Fridas is located in the Lucky’s gas station off 12th St. West.

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from eight a.m. to eight p.m. and on Sundays from eight a.m. to two p.m.

