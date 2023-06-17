BPS administrative offices moving to new building

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BPS administrative offices will be moving out of Hughes Education Center.

The offices will be relocated to the Central Administration Building at 128 Soo Line Dr. starting on June 29.

The Hughes building is being repurposed for CTE classes. The first program to move in is health sciences, their current classrooms are located on the Bismarck State College campus.

Child Nutrition and the Library Media Center will remain at Hughes.

