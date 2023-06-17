Aspire gives back through Matthew 25 Project

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Summer is the perfect time to clean out items in your homes not currently in use.

To provide for families in need, Aspire Credit Union is accepting donations for these types of items over the next three months.

This is Aspire’s second year supporting a local cause.

Last year, they represented Project Bee and they said the participation was astounding.

This year, they’ve decided to support the Matthew 25 project, a non-profit that donates gently used clothing and other items.

For the month of June, they’re accepting bathroom products like bath towels, but no toiletries.

In July, the focus will be on kitchenware.

Items needed for those with infants and babies will be accepted in August.

“We as an organization want to figure out the best way to do impact and how to be impactful and the Matthew 25 project as its growing in our community, they’ve found that as they grow, actually the needs have grown,” said Rianne Kuhn, marketing communications coordinator for Aspire Credit Union.

All donations can be dropped off at Aspire Credit Union in Minot.

Kuhn mentioned that if anyone has appliances or furniture, drop-off for those items should be arranged with the Matthew 25 project separately.

