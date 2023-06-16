Williston police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 19th Street E Thursday evening.

Officers confirmed evidence of shots striking an apartment complex and a parked vehicle.

Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries and are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

