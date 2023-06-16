Williston man gets seven years for conspiracy to commit murder

Darrius Williams-Abrams
Darrius Williams-Abrams(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man involved in the Windscape Apartment shooting in 2021 has been sentenced this week.

Darrius Williams-Abrams was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder for having weapons and ammunition at his house that matched the crime scene. Williams-Abrams took a plea deal on June 9 and was sentenced to seven years for the conspiracy charge. The attempted murder charge was dropped.

Four other individuals faced similar charges for their involvement: Latikqua Anderson, Dekendrick Williams, Eddie Anderson III and Ernest Coney. Latikqua was sentenced to four years, while Eddie and Coney got seven.

Sentencing for Dekendrick Williams has not been set.

