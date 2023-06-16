Williston man gets seven years for conspiracy to commit murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man involved in the Windscape Apartment shooting in 2021 has been sentenced this week.

Darrius Williams-Abrams was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder for having weapons and ammunition at his house that matched the crime scene. Williams-Abrams took a plea deal on June 9 and was sentenced to seven years for the conspiracy charge. The attempted murder charge was dropped.

Four other individuals faced similar charges for their involvement: Latikqua Anderson, Dekendrick Williams, Eddie Anderson III and Ernest Coney. Latikqua was sentenced to four years, while Eddie and Coney got seven.

Sentencing for Dekendrick Williams has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.