NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold is getting to return to the Grand Ole Opry, a month after performing on country’s biggest stage for the first time.

The duo posted on social media Thursday about the news.

The performance is Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. CT.

You can listen and watch on the Opry’s website.

Got the best call to come back & play our favorite stage! See you tomorrow night at the @opry 💛



How to listen/watch: https://t.co/evfNjhVHVA pic.twitter.com/Hg208JFZZK — Tigirlily Gold (@tigirlily) June 15, 2023

