Those Who Serve: Gordon Christenson

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot has a rich history with the military.

Your News Leader wanted to highlight those who serve or have served our country, and the people who care for them as well.

That’s why we’ve partnered with FirstLight Home Care for a special segment we’re launching today called “Those Who Serve.”

First off, Your News Leader introduces you to a North Dakotan who served our country during the Korean War.

Gordon Christenson has led quite a life, but you wouldn’t tell it by how he carries himself.

Gordon grew up in Bottineau before entering the Army. He would up serving the country during the Korean War, in what is now known as Alaska.

“We were really a jump-off point for Korea,” said Gordon.

Gordon looks back on his time in the Army with pride.

“It meant a lot to me... I’m very proud of that. I’d do it over if I had to,” said Gordon.

His service to the country wasn’t over yet, though. After returning to the States in the early ‘70s, Gordon worked as an equipment operator and trainer with the 231st on Minot Air Force Base.

“You worked with them young airmen and helped them young airmen, and some of them turned out to be some real good airmen,” said Gordon.

Gordon still lives independently, but nowadays has a tough time handling household chores.

That’s where the crew with FirstLight Home Care comes in.

“Anything I ask of them, they do. they do the dusting, they do the cleaning, that I just can’t do,” said Gordon.

His daughter-in-law Edith is grateful for the help.

“I was trying to keep up here and at my home, and so they have somebody come in and spend time with him, do the cleaning. It’s been wonderful,” said Edith Christenson.

Jennifer Graves with FirstLight said she as a military spouse understands the impact they can have on those who serve.

“It was hard to see the impact we were giving at the time, and as years have gone by, I feel like the young people give so much that when you get older, they really do deserve everything that they’re getting,” said Graves.

Creating a good life for our servicemembers when their time in uniform is done.

Gordon and Edith were headed to Medora this week. We hope they have a good time, and thank them for speaking with us!

A crew of 2-3 FirstLight members help Gordon with day-to-day needs.

Jennifer said they serve 50 clients in the Minot area and more in the surrounding counties.

