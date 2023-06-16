SCOTUS upholds ICWA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Native Americans across the U.S. are celebrating after a decision from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act this week. That’s the federal law that seeks to keep Native American children in foster care and adoption with Native American families.

All three liberal justices joined four of the conservative justices in a 7-2 opinion. Congress passed ICWA in 1978 in response to the long history of separating Native American children from their families. Those who were hoping for today’s outcome say, it’s a big day for tribal sovereignty.

“It’s important for our children to know where they come from: their family, their connections, their kinship. That’s one side of this, but the other side was a huge pillar of our sovereignty that was on the line as well,” said Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolla.

Those who brought the lawsuit did so because they believe there are, on a case-by-case basis, situations where Native American children are best off with non-Native parents. But the court didn’t see it that way.

If the Supreme Court would not have upheld ICWA, it still would’ve been law in North Dakota. This legislative session, the Legislature codified it in North Dakota Century Code.

