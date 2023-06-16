Saying goodbye to Hope Sisk

BISMARCK, N.D. - It takes a special kind of person to be a morning news anchor. A person like Hope Sisk. Her calming voice, easy smile and that twinkle in her eye always makes the morning a little better.

Hope’s story begins in California. She grew up in the wine country of Sonoma County and graduated in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly. Her work has taken her from KSBY in California to our sister station Valley News Live in Fargo. There, she developed her reporting skills and made some lifelong friends.

Hope with the old logo (KFYR-TV)

“I’m a meteorologist. She was the weekend co-anchor,” recalled Valley News Live’s Lisa Green. “From the get-go I just loved Hope. She’s so humble, thoughtful and caring. She wanted to know everything she needed to know to become a great anchor. And of course, she’s done that.”

“You were just a wonderful co-worker. You were just getting started and you blossomed so wonderfully in this market. I knew that good things were going to come your way whatever you were going to do,” added Mike Morken, former Valley News Live Anchor: .

Hope also met her husband, Cam, in Fargo. The couple moved to Asheville, North Carolina where Hope perfected her storytelling skills at WLOS in the western Carolina mountains. There she won an Emmy for general assignment reporting.

But Hope and Cam missed family and North Dakota.

Hope started at KFYR-TV in 2018. In July 2018, she sat down in the anchor chair next to Wayne Wolff on Country Morning Today for the first time.

“I’ve been in the business for 40 some years, and there has never been a coworker that I’ve enjoyed working with more, that was more prepared, more ready to meet the day every single morning and more open and honest and welcoming to all of her coworkers,” said Wayne.

Hope, Wayne and Meteorologist Curt Olson had a lot of fun on the air during those early morning newscasts. Hope also anchored First News at Noon, bringing a calming presence to the midday headlines and breaking some of the biggest stories of the past five years, including the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on our viewing area. In 2020, Hope became co-host of North Dakota Today, where she had the chance to try her hand in the kitchen, at the craft store and even met some pretty famous people.

“Hope was absolutely swooning over an interview we had with the guy from Yellowstone. I’ve never seen her smile so big. She had to get that selfie,” Meteorologist Heidi Werosta remembered.

Star struck (KFYR-TV)

She even took a pie to the face, all in the name of charity.

“I think it caught her totally off guard. But in true Hope fashion, she was a good sport about it and wiped it clean and just carried on with the rest of her day,” said Wayne.

Viewers welcomed Hope into their homes for hours each day. She became a part of so many families, while also sharing her family with all of us.

Just a month before starting at KFYR-TV, Hope and Cam welcomed their first child to the world. Lucy stole everyone’s hearts immediately – we’ve watched her grow from a baby into a confident five-year-old girl ready to tackle kindergarten in the fall. Lucy recently sat down with Wayne Wolff to talk about growing up around the station.

“What do you like about coming here to visit?” asked Wayne.

“I like to see the coworkers here,” Lucy replied.

“When you’re at home and mom is at work, do you ever watch mom on television?” Wayne asked.

“Never,” said Lucy.

“You’re supposed to say yes,” laughed Wayne.

In January 2022, Lucy became a big sister to Elliot. Hope took us along for the gender reveal, and shortly after the first we were one of the first ones to know baby Elliot had arrived. Hope openly shared her family with us and has taken us along on her journey as a mom.

“I was here when she announced her pregnancy. I was here when she said it was going to be a girl for Elliot,” said Heidi. “She brought Elliot on set a couple of times actually and it’s just fun to see the how big her kids have gotten.”

Meteorologist Heidi Werosta joined the morning team in 2021 and was welcomed with open arms, before she even arrived in North Dakota.

“I was driving from Maryland to here and I saw a Facebook message, and it was from Hope Sisk. It was just like ‘We’re so glad to have you to the team,’ and I was like, ‘That’s really sweet. I’ve never had a Facebook message or anything from a coworker before I started. And then so from right then in there, I knew we get along. It just shows you what kind of character and what kind of person Hope is,” Heidi recalled.

Hope Sisk (KFYR-TV)

The kind of person Hope is, is the kind that makes everyone feel important, like you’re the only person in the world. She is organized, intelligent, kind and a role model to young reporters just starting their careers. As assistant news director, she has had a hand in molding many careers, and helping us get the stories that matter on the air.

“She is calm, cool and collected and has a very good way with reporters and people in general. The younger reporters look to her for guidance. She is always there. Takes them under her wing and guides them. She’s got two young kids and I’m so happy they’ll be able to spend more time with her. I’m very happy for her,” said JR Havens, KFYR news director.

“I know you’ll be able to handle anything they throw at you because you had to deal with Wayne and I for quite some time. if you can handle that you can handle anything. Best of luck,” said Curt Olson, former KFYR morning meteorologist.

“In baseball terms, I would describe Hope as a ‘starter.’ She is the pitcher who the manager gives the ball to for the first game of the World Series and if they playoff goes seven games, he can come back to her, his top pitcher, in game three and be extraordinary. She is also one of the best writers I have ever had the good fortune to work with,” said former KFYR assignment editor Cliff Naylor. “Hope is a master storyteller, weaving words into a compelling story. On top of all that, she is one of the nicest people you will ever meet and an awesome person and mother.”

Hope we all agree. We are better because we know you. We’ll miss you but we wish you the very best.

