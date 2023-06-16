Safe Kids Minot hosting ‘Wild About Safety’ this month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Safe Kids Minot will be hosting its second annual ‘Wild About Safety’ event at Roosevelt Park Zoo later this June.

Fire and sports safety as well as sleep safety for infants will be the focus of this year’s exhibits.

Families will enjoy free admission to the zoo, courtesy of Enbridge.

Bounce houses, food trucks, games and giveaways will be scattered throughout the zoo.

The goal is to decrease the number of injuries and deaths to children from 0-19 years of age, wherever they are.

“So we want to make sure that we’re keeping them safe and it’s our job to take care of them so keeping all those little kids as safe as they can is the most important job we have,” said Amber Emerson with Safe Kids Minot.

More than 1,800 community members took part last year.

The event will be held on June 22 from 2-7 p.m.

