Safe Kids holding car seat checks across north central North Dakota this summer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Safe Kids Minot and Trinity are partnering with the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to perform free car seat checks this summer at communities across the region.

A certified technician will inspect car seats and will educate parents on other safety principles and standards.

Dates and locations for car seat checks:

ALL OF THESE EVENTS ARE FROM 12-4 P.M.:

JUNE 29: Bottineau County Courthouse parking lot

JULY 6: Farmers Union Oil C-Store, Kenmare

JULY 19: Mohall Ambulance parking lot.

AUGUST 8: Sheridan County Courthouse parking lot, McClusky

AUGUST 11: Garrison Max Ambulance parking lot

THIS EVENT IS FROM 1-5 P.M.:

SEPTEMBER 14: Towner Head Start parking lot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.