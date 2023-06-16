Safe Kids holding car seat checks across north central North Dakota this summer

Car seat checks this summer
Car seat checks this summer(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Safe Kids Minot and Trinity are partnering with the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to perform free car seat checks this summer at communities across the region.

A certified technician will inspect car seats and will educate parents on other safety principles and standards.

Dates and locations for car seat checks:

ALL OF THESE EVENTS ARE FROM 12-4 P.M.:

JUNE 29: Bottineau County Courthouse parking lot

JULY 6: Farmers Union Oil C-Store, Kenmare

JULY 19: Mohall Ambulance parking lot.

AUGUST 8: Sheridan County Courthouse parking lot, McClusky

AUGUST 11: Garrison Max Ambulance parking lot

THIS EVENT IS FROM 1-5 P.M.:

SEPTEMBER 14: Towner Head Start parking lot.

