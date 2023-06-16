Minot chosen as one of three North Dakota locations for new EPIC hotel chain

Plans for the look of the hotel
Plans for the look of the hotel(Courtesy: EPIC Companies)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot has been chosen as one of three locations in the state to feature hybrid-style hotels.

EPIC companies announced they will open their hotels, called I M A G I N E by EPIC, in Minot, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

The company already has a presence in each of these towns, and the hotel would be built near developments already under construction, including The Tracks in Minot, near the new Trinity Hospital.

The hotel will be a mixed-use facility, with 110 to 140 rooms.

“We are going to have a rewards program. We really hope that people enjoy the hotels enough they want to stay in every community that they go in. Imagine is just a part of something that you automatically are going to search when you come to that community. You want to see the space you want to be able to stay there. You want to have a good experience there,” said McKenzy Braaten, with EPIC Companies.

Work on the new hotel in Minot is expected to start next spring, with plans to finish it by Spring 2026.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

