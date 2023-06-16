Midsummer Festival starts Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Friday is the beginning of Midsummer in the Magic City!

The festival, which has become an annual tradition, will be held at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with a parade of flags and the lighting of a bonfire, along with music from the Minot City Band.

There will also be vendor booths selling food and beverages.

Members of the Scandinavian Heritage Association said it’s a time for Scandinavian cultures to celebrate the longest days of the year.

“We will offer a wonderful bonfire and music and all kinds of activities both Friday and Saturday, and we invite everybody, everybody is welcome to be a part, and we really, really want them to come,” said Kev Davick, with the association. It’s free to attend.

The festival runs all day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a new bonfire.

They’ll also have a non-denominational gathering at the Gol Stave Church Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

