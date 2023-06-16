Graduate Guidance: Our Redeemer’s Elise Altringer and Coltan Francis

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from our area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

Zach Keenan visited Minot High for the next ‘Graduate Guidance.’

“Get outside of your comfort zone. Maybe embarrass yourself every once in a while,” said Elise Altringer.

High school can be stressful.

“Don’t stress too much about school. Find a healthy balance between your schoolwork, homework, and spending time with friends and family,” said Altringer.

It can take time for students to get their priorities straight.

“My freshman and sophomore years, I was hardcore school-mode. I didn’t take a lot of time to hang out with friends and make those lasting memories and I thought school was the only thing that mattered. Yes, it’s important, but there are other good things,” said Altringer.

“Get involved and get out of your comfort zone. Don’t just sit back, go out, find your friends and do new things that you may not feel super comfortable doing,” said Coltan Francis.

When Our Redeemers joined the Surrey baseball co-op, Francis took a step into the unknown.

“When we left for Surrey for baseball, I did not want to do that because I didn’t know anybody out there and it didn’t feel right to be out there, I didn’t feel comfortable going out there and I’m great friends with all of those people now. Some of my best friends are people there. And we went to state,” said Francis.

Francis was named the Region Senior Athlete of the Year this spring.

“Take a lot of pictures. That sounds a little cliche but looking back and going through pictures, senior year and grad stuff, I love looking back at pictures because they’re filled with so many memories,” said Altringer.

Francis plans to study business at Dakota College at Bottineau, while Altringer is signed to swim at the University of Mary and pursue a degree in engineering.

