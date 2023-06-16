Dakota Chamber connects faculty, students with free concerts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – When hearing about Mozart and other classical composers, you might picture a large opera house or concert hall.

However, Mozart and Haydn invented the most intimate experience in the early 1700′s known as Chamber music.

A group of musicians are bringing that concept to audiences this week in the Magic City.

Your News Leader spoke with one of the founders of the Dakota Chamber of Music as well as a few musicians at Minot State University to learn more about their upcoming festival.

Charles Young started playing saxophone in the 4th grade because he wanted to play with his grandmother who was also a saxophonist.

Charles has been teaching woodwinds at Minot State for the last six years. He was invited to co-host the Dakota Chamber of Music by its co-founder, John Rumney.

“Since I’ve been here, Dakota Camber Music has consistently been one of the most meaningful weeks of music making that I have, year in, year out,” said Young.

Erik Anderson, Professor of Cello and Bass at MSU, shared that chamber music is special because there is always one person, per instrument, and no conductor.

He said that each member must carry their own weight and that it is more rewarding due to the level of risk and independent responsibility.

“The music is fun but it’s fun because of the people you share it with. It causes you to think about profound ideas, to laugh, to see growth in students, to see growth in yourself. It’s those shared experiences that bring people back year after year,” said Anderson.

All involved with the chamber are passionate about the power of connection it brings to faculty and students. No one could really explain it better than its founder, John Rumney.

“The meaningful experiences these kids will never forget, and we will never forget them either,” said Rumney.

The festival begins Saturday, June 17 and the final concert is on Thursday, June 22 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

John is a co-founder because his wife, Lynne helped him establish DCM.

Lynne died in 2015, and in her honor, a memorial scholarship fund was created specifically for MSU’s chamber music students.

It has grown so much that they were able to award more than $4,000 this summer, and they are appreciative of everyone that has donated in her memory.

Attendance is free and the showtimes are as follows:

Faculty concerts:

Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m., Ann Nicole Nelson Hall

Tuesday, June 20, 7 p.m., Northwest Arts Center

Participant concert: Weekend adult ensembles:

Sunday, June 18, 3:30 p.m., Ann Nicole Nelson Hall

Participant concert: Adult ensembles:

Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., Ann Nicole Nelson Hall

Participant concert: Grades 7-12 ensembles:

Thursday, June 22, 11:30 a.m., Ann Nicole Nelson Hall

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.