Café Noko opens in Bismarck

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s another spot to dine in Bismarck, and it’s in a convenient place for those on the go or in need of some comfort food during hard times. Cafe Noko just opened in CHI St. Alexius Health.

The owners are serving up fresh soup, salads, sandwiches, caramel rolls, local roasted coffee, and more. For hospital employees and patrons, this is another option when the cafeteria is closed or they want something different. The owner used to manage a cafe at the Bismarck airport and wanted to fill the vacant spot with deli-like items.

“And I just know there was a need to fill this location and provide some additional options for patrons hospitality staff all of that. We are getting some foot traffic from outside as well,” said co-owner of Cafe Noko Brian Steckler.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., and on the weekends 8:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. The easiest way to get to the cafe is through the east patient entrance doors.

