FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota State football is adding another big man from inside the state.

Bishop Ryan offensive lineman Coy Okeson made his verbal commitment to play for the Bison.

Okeson had offers from Nebraska, Craig Bohl at Wyoming and Air Force, but picked NDSU.

He’s also a wrestling individual state champion in the heavyweight division.

