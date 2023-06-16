15 dead after semi hits bus carrying senior citizens in Manitoba

CARBERRY, MANITOBA (Valley News Live) - Canadian police say a bus carrying mostly senior citizens collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of Manitoba on Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more.

Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities are deploying all their resources in the province to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.

“Sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness. Above all, I want to express my deepest condolences on behalf of the RCMP to every family member who is grieving today,” Hill said at a news conference. “I also want to acknowledge there are many people in Dauphin and the surrounding areas who are anxiously awaiting news about a loved one. To all those waiting, I can’t imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I’m so sorry we cannot get you the definitive answers you need more quickly. Please know that the RCMP have sent every available resource to the scene and are working very closely with the medical examiner’s office. We will continue to work with nonstop so that you have the information about your loved ones.”

A bus was seen smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine. The pavement was littered with debris — broken glass, a large bumper and what looked like a walker. Seven blue and yellow tarps were stretched out.

Ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

Carberry is 105 miles west of Manitoba’s capital of Winnipeg about about one hour north of the North Dakota border.

The crash brought back memories of the 2018 bus crash in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan that killed 16 people from the Humboldt Broncos minor league hockey team.

