Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes

Suspicious package investigation.
Suspicious package investigation.(Surv1v4l1st / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Pixabay / MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OAKES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after police say she had drugs delivered to a home in Oakes, North Dakota.

The Oakes Police Department received a call about a suspicious package containing drugs that was delivered by FedEx to a residence in Oakes. Law enforcement arrived and took the package.

A short time after, police were called back to the home for a woman who was there looking for the package. The woman left, but officers were able to locate the vehicle south of Oakes. 

Amanda Nash of Oregon was taken into custody and taken to the Stutsman County Jail. She is facing charges of attempted possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), fraudulent practices in urine testing, and possession of controlled substance (marijuana-less than 1/2 oz). The case is still being reviewed by the Dickey County States Attorney.

