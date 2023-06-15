Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries

Car ends up in river
Car ends up in river(Photo courtesy: Zach Horner)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A car ended up in the Missouri River last night near the Keelboat Park boat ramp.

Bismarck Police say there was a significant language barrier between police and the driver. The driver got into the car and went in reverse, which caused him to back over the embankment and into the river.

Burleigh County Dive and Rescue attempted to locate the vehicle but called off the search until this morning due to the darkness.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No citation was immediately issued.

