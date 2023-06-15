Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Tevin Freeman
Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder

Latest News

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town