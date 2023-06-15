‘Summer of smoke’ in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hopefully if you spent any time outside today, you didn’t take any deep breaths.

The air quality in Bismarck has been ‘unhealthy’ for most of the day today. Air quality experts blame it on the wildfires in Canada, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like a long-term solution is coming any time soon.

“What was their prediction of when these might end? Unfortunately, they were saying, maybe not until the snow flies. So, does that mean, for us, this is the summer of smoke? At my best guess, that may be the case,” said Ryan Mills, head of the air quality division with the Department of Environmental Quality.

On the bright side, Mills said the cold front moving through the region will likely improve the air quality for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.