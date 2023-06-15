‘Summer of smoke’ in Bismarck

Unhealthy air quality in Bismarck
Unhealthy air quality in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hopefully if you spent any time outside today, you didn’t take any deep breaths.

The air quality in Bismarck has been ‘unhealthy’ for most of the day today. Air quality experts blame it on the wildfires in Canada, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like a long-term solution is coming any time soon.

“What was their prediction of when these might end? Unfortunately, they were saying, maybe not until the snow flies. So, does that mean, for us, this is the summer of smoke? At my best guess, that may be the case,” said Ryan Mills, head of the air quality division with the Department of Environmental Quality.

On the bright side, Mills said the cold front moving through the region will likely improve the air quality for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Tevin Freeman
Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder

Latest News

Vehicles in Bismarck
Cramer challenges Biden emissions regulation
Gas stove regulation is on the front burner on Capitol Hill.
Armstrong’s gas stove bill heads to the Senate
Trump investigator not censured
Armstrong votes with Dems; GOP House fails to censure Trump investigator
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river